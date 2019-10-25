Science is the Driving Force of Social Development & Security: SSEPD Minster

Bhubaneswar: “Science and technology are the driving force of economic growth and nutritional security”, said Minister Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Ashok Chandra Panda.

Panda said this while addressing the students and scientists in ‘Open Day & Science Exposition’ organised under the joint auspices of the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) at ILS here today.

Panda added, “Technology has enough potential for fostering food, health, nutrition and environmental security in the State”. The State Government has put in place facilitating norms and institutional mechanisms. Sri Panda asked the science and research institutions operating in Odisha to prioritize the research programmes on the critical needs of the State and the people.

Joining the occasion Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said, “The essence of science is the scientific attitude and positive mind to seek methodological answers”. Science is an ever-growing body of knowledge and there is no last step to it”. The coming generation will be more knowledgeable than us as science will keep on exploring more contours of reality. “If a question is not answered today, added Sri Tripathy, ” it will be answered tomorrow with more convincing logic”. Tripathy advised the students to spread science and logic around their surroundings and among the people with whom they live and work.

Giving keynote address to the Exposition, Director ILS Dr. Ajaya Parida said, “the main objective of the event is to engage the public with science and show the ways how science, technology, engineering, and mathematics can provide us with the solutions to improve our lives”.

Dr Parida appraised, “ILS as an autonomous Institution under Government of Odisha has so far patented 21 research products out of which two have already been commercialised. These two are ‘chikungunya detection kit through protein’ and ‘cell separation kit’. Many more are in pipeline for commercialisation in service of the people”.

Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Director, RMRC highlighted the significant progress in the area of’ ‘health science research’ and outlined the research projects being carried out at RMRC. Dayanidhi Prdhan, Administrative Officer of ILS coordinated the entire event. Shri Rajeev Swain, Scientist, ILS proposed the vote of thanks.

This two-day event is being organised in commemoration of India International Science Festival in Bhubaneswar. More than 1600 School and college students from different districts of Odisha are participating in the event. Around ten exhibition and exposition stalls have been set up in the event. The organizations like NRRI, ILS, CFTRI, CIFA, RPRC and RMRC have showcased their research and development activities in the stalls.