Schools in 10 Odisha districts closed due to incessant rain

Bhubaneswar: In view of incessant rain due to low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, authorities declared a holiday for all schools including Anganwadis in 10 Odisha districts.

All the schools and Anganwadis will remain closed today in Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Worth mentioning, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) has issued Orange Warning for several districts of the state till October 25 in view of a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast.