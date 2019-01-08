Schools, colleges in 22 dists to remain closed tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Schools and colleges in 22 districts of Odisha will remain closed in view of second day of Bharat bandh on January 9 by trade unions.

Collectors of Balasore, Puri, Khurda, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Cuttack and Jagatsingpur ordered closure of schools and colleges in their respective districts in view of the strike.

Besides, all schools in Bolangir, Kendrapara, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Boudh, Rayagada, Gajapati and Malkangiri districts will also remain closed tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, higher education department Additional Secretary Partha Sarathi Mishra wrote to the district collectors to take decision on the closure of schools and educational institutions.

“There may be apprehension of untoward incidents in different parts of the state during Bharat bandh on January 9,” Mishra wrote in the letter.

He asked the District Collectors and District Magistrates to assess the situation in their respective districts.

Notably, the two-day strike is called by central trade unions against alleged anti-worker police of the central government.