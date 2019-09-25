Schools closed in Ganjam district

By pragativadinewsservice
Berhampur: District administration of Ganjam on Wednesday advised their education officers to close down the schools and anganwadi centres in view of incessant rains here.

Owing to heavy rainfall and acting on the orders of the collector, the District Education Officer has suspended the classes.

All the teachers have been asked to remain present in their respective Headquarters for utilisation of their services as and when required by the District Administration.

The Met Department has forecast that heavy to heavy rainfall will likely to occur in the district and other areas in the state.

