School van catches fire in Keonjhar, no casualty

Keonjhar: At least 11 students travelling in a school van had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire near Dhanabeni area in Keonjhar district today.

According to sources, the Tata Magic van, carrying students of Patna Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, was on its way to drop off the students at their houses when the vehicle suddenly caught fire.

Due to the alertness of the driver, who stopped the vehicle immediately, all the students managed to alight from the van safely.

On being informed, fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. However, the van was damaged by then. Fire personnel suspect that a short circuit in the engine chamber might have triggered the fire.