School teacher killed after being hit by speeding bike in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a teacher of Chadadia Primary School was killed in a road mishap near Chandabali in Bhadrak district today.

The deceased has been identified as Brundaban Nayak, Head Master of the same school.

According to eyewitnesses, the mishap occurred while the teacher was on his way home after attending school when a motorcyclist coming from the opposite side hit his vehicle and sped away.

The critically injured teacher was immediately rescued by locals and initially admitted to the Chandabali hospital and later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to Cuttack.

The deceased teacher’s family members have lodged an FIR in this regard at the Chandabali police station. Meanwhile, Chandabali teachers’ Association has demanded arrest of biker who absconded soon after the accident.