School teacher held for uploading wife’s intimate photos

Gajapati: Police on Tuesday arrested a school teacher on charges of uploading pictures of his estranged wife on social media.

The accused, Ganteda Satish (27) was arrested following a complaint lodged by one Namita (first wife of the accused).

Satish, a teacher at an upper primary school at Partada village under Kasinagara block in Gajapati district, had married Namita a few years ago. Later, he divorced Namita following some issue and got hitched to another woman.

Even after the second marriage, Satish was nourishing grudge on his first wife Namita. Following this, the accused created a fake account and uploaded her obscene pictures on social media.

He also allegedly uploaded pictures of his intimate moments with Namita.

Later, Namita filed an FIR with police alleging that some miscreants have uploaded her obscene pictures and video on social media. Acting on the complaint, Paralakhemundi police initiated a probe into the incident.

During the investigation, Namita’s husband was found guilty and arrested under relevant Sections of the IPC.