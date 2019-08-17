School teacher found dead behind temple in Rayagada

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
School teacher
Representational image
14

Rayagada: A school teacher was found dead behind Amalabhatta Shiva temple under Ambadala police limits in Rayagada district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased was not ascertained immediately.

Related Posts

Opera actor thrashed to death in Balasore, accused detained

Surveyor goes missing in Pangama river in Malkangiri

Five gates of Hirakud Dam closed

According to sources, some locals, who had gone to the temple to offer prayer this morning, spotted the body and alerted the police. A police team then reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the teacher is yet to be ascertained, police have launched a probe in this regard.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Opera actor thrashed to death in Balasore, accused detained

Surveyor goes missing in Pangama river in Malkangiri

Five gates of Hirakud Dam closed

1 of 1,553