School teacher found dead behind temple in Rayagada

Rayagada: A school teacher was found dead behind Amalabhatta Shiva temple under Ambadala police limits in Rayagada district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased was not ascertained immediately.

According to sources, some locals, who had gone to the temple to offer prayer this morning, spotted the body and alerted the police. A police team then reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the teacher is yet to be ascertained, police have launched a probe in this regard.