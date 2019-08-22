School gate locked up over ‘no mid-day meal’ for days in Balasore

Balasore: Students along with parents locked up the gate of Kundi Upper Primary School under Semulia block in Balasore district today alleging that the mid-day meal is not being served for the last few days.

As per the allegation, Mid-day meal is not being prepared in the school for the last few days. Despite repeated complaints from the parents, no action has been taken by the school authorities to provide cooked food to the school-going children.

Irate over the negligence of the school authorities, students and their parents staged a protest today by locking up the school gate, sources said.

Responding to the allegations, the school authorities have stated that the Mid-day meal could not be prepared for some days as they are not able to find a cook for the purpose.