School gate locked up over ‘no mid-day meal’ for days in Balasore

UncategorizedState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Students locked-up gate
9

Balasore: Students along with parents locked up the gate of Kundi Upper Primary School under Semulia block in Balasore district today alleging that the mid-day meal is not being served for the last few days.

As per the allegation, Mid-day meal is not being prepared in the school for the last few days. Despite repeated complaints from the parents, no action has been taken by the school authorities to provide cooked food to the school-going children.

Related Posts

Woman dies of snakebite in Ganjam village

Woman suffering from cancer end life in Deogarh

150 litres of illegal liquor seized in Balasore, two…

Irate over the negligence of the school authorities, students and their parents staged a protest today by locking up the school gate, sources said.

Responding to the allegations, the school authorities have stated that the Mid-day meal could not be prepared for some days as they are not able to find a cook for the purpose.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Woman dies of snakebite in Ganjam village

Woman suffering from cancer end life in Deogarh

150 litres of illegal liquor seized in Balasore, two…

1 of 1,679