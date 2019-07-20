School boy gets bitten by snake in Mayurbhanj, critical

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
bitten by snake
0

Mayurbhanj: A Class IV boy student of Karanjia Ram Sahi Ashram school under Jashipur block in Mayurbhanj district was critically ill after being bitten by a snake on Saturday.

Related Posts

Man’s body recovered from clubhouse in Sundergarh…

Class V girl student attempts to commit suicide

Loot bid foiled in Jagatsinghpur, three notorious criminals…

The injured student has been identified as Biswanath Korai of Chadiripahadi village.

According to sources, the minor had gone to the nearby water pond to wash clothes when he was bitten by a snake. After the matter came to fore, the school authorities initially rushed the minor to Jashipur hospital and later shifted him to Karanjia hospital.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.