School boy gets bitten by snake in Mayurbhanj, critical

Mayurbhanj: A Class IV boy student of Karanjia Ram Sahi Ashram school under Jashipur block in Mayurbhanj district was critically ill after being bitten by a snake on Saturday.

The injured student has been identified as Biswanath Korai of Chadiripahadi village.

According to sources, the minor had gone to the nearby water pond to wash clothes when he was bitten by a snake. After the matter came to fore, the school authorities initially rushed the minor to Jashipur hospital and later shifted him to Karanjia hospital.