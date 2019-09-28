SCB seeks Delhi AIIMS’ help as Balia’s heath condition deteriorates

Cuttack: A day after one of the separated conjoined twins, Balia, was put on a ventilator, the authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday has sought the help of AIIMS doctors.

The authorities through a letter to doctors Dipak Gupta and Rakesh Lodha of AIIMS have reportedly sought help in assisting the treatment of Balia.

Earlier, on Friday, the Superintendent of the SCB had informed that the health condition of Balia has got worsened after he suffered from a chest infection. He was later put on ventilator support.

Earlier, on September 7 after two years of rigorous treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, separated conjoined twins Jaga and Balia returned Odisha with their parents.

Notably, born to Bhuan Kanhar and Puspanjali Kanhar of Milipada in Kandhamal district, the twins, who suffered from a rare craniopagus disorder, were admitted for treatment to Delhi AIIMS on July 13, 2017 with the help of Odisha government.

A special team of doctors performed two phases of marathon cranial separation surgeries- one on August 28 and the second on October 25, 2019, to separate the conjoined twins.

