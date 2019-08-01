SC to take up Unnao rape victim’s letter today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will take up Unnao rape victim’s letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday, according to reports.

The CJI, on Wednesday, took suo moto cognizance of the letter. He said that he will ‘try to do something constructive in this destructive atmosphere’.

The Secretary-General of the court has been asked to explain why there was a delay in producing the letter before the CJI.

On Wednesday, CJI Ranjan Gogoi asked the SC registry to reply within a week as to why there was a delay in acting upon the letter which was written on July 12.

The letter reads: “People came to my house and issued threats asking me to take back cases. Otherwise, the whole family will be put in jail in fake cases”.

Worthwhile to mention that on Sunday, the car that the victim was travelling was rammed by a truck with a wiped number plate. While two of the victim’s relatives died on the spot, the rape survivor and her lawyer suffered critical injuries.

Mahesh Singh, the victim’s uncle had claimed on Wednesday that the accident was carried out by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

He said he is the main accused in the case. My entire family has been eliminated, he said and added that he has been framed in fake cases. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has got everything done and he has all the evidence, Mahesh said.