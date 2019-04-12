SC to hear plea on PM Narendra Modi biopic on April 15

New Delhi: The apex court will hear a plea challenging Election Commission’s ban on release of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic on April 15, a report on Friday said.

The bench headed by Chief Justice said it will hear the plea filed by producers of the biopic.

The poll panel had banned the screening of the biopic during the poll period.

The apex court had on Tuesday disposed of the petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of the biopic saying the Election Commission was the right forum to decide the issue.

The highest court had left it for the poll body to take a decision by saying that since the movie was not certified at that time by the Censor Board it could not entertain the petition seeking ban on the film.