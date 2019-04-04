SC to hear Cong leader’s plea on PM biopic on April 8

New Delhi: The apex court will hear a Congress leader’s plea seeking stay on release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for petitioner advocate Aman Panwar, spokesperson of the Congress, said two high courts have refused to interfere with the release of the movie starring Vivek Oberoi.

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea seeking ban on the release of the movie, ‘PM Narendra Modi’.

The Bombay High Court had also on Monday disposed of a plea seeking deferment of the release of the biopic. The court said the Election Commission will deal with the issue.

The petitioner said the release of the movie may affect free and fair election as mandated in the Constitution.