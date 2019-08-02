SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the Ayodhya land dispute on Friday, a day after the mediation report failed to reach an amicable solution.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had, on July 18, asked the three-member mediation panel headed by former Supreme Court judge FM Khalifulla to submit the report between July 31-August 1.The panel submitted its report to the Supreme Court on Thursday in a sealed cover.

On July 11, K Parasaran, the senior lawyer for Rajendra Singh, one of the petitioners had said:”Since mediation is unlikely to bring any positive result, the court should give a date for a hearing in the case.”

The panel was constituted by the Supreme Court on March 8. A total of 14 appeals are pending before the top court against the 2010 order of the Allahabad High Court which ordered that the 2.77-acre plot should be equally divided between the disputing parties i.e Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.