SC stays Madras HC order on Kiran Bedi’s appeal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stayed Madras High Court order that Lt-Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi can’t interfere with the day-to-day administration.

The Madras High Court had ruled that Bedi has no powers to interfere in the day to day affairs of the Union Territory when an elected government was in place.

The highest court of the land has issued a notice to Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan on an appeal filed by Bedi against the Madras High Court order.

This was a developing story and more details are awaited.