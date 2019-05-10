SC stays Madras HC order on Kiran Bedi’s appeal

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
SC stays Madras HC order
7

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stayed Madras High Court order that Lt-Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi can’t interfere with the day-to-day administration.

The Madras High Court had ruled that Bedi has no powers to interfere in the day to day affairs of the Union Territory when an elected government was in place.

Related Posts

Google honours haematologist Lucy Wills on her 131st birth…

Odisha DGP RP Sharma lauds Koraput police for anti-Naxal ops

Dr. Pawan Kumar Agrawal appointed as new vice chancellor of …

The highest court of the land has issued a notice to Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan on an appeal filed by Bedi against the Madras High Court order.

This was a developing story and more details are awaited.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.