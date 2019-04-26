SC stays inquiry into Jayalalithaa death probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday has stayed inquiry commission proceedings into then Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s death at Apollo hospitals.

An inquiry commission was set up to probe the death of then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai in 2016.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the appeal of Apollo Hospitals against the April 4 order of the Madras High Court rejecting its objection against the ongoing inquiry into the death of the AIADMK leader at the hospital.

The AIADMK-led state government had set up the inquiry commission to look into the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016 at Apollo Hospitals.