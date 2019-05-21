SC rejects PIL on VVPAT slips matching with EVMs during counting

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed the PIL seeking cent percent matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs during counting of votes on May 23 for Lok Sabha polls.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra refused to entertain the plea. It was filed by a Chennai-based organisation ‘Tech for All’.

The vacation bench has said a larger bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had already dealt with the matter and passed an order in this connection.

It may be recalled that the apex court had on May 7 dismissed a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking that random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs be increased to 50 per cent.

The top court had on April 8 directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in Lok Sabha polls, saying it would provide greater satisfaction not just to political parties but also to the entire electorate.