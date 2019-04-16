SC refuses to entertain Mayawati plea on EC ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain plea by BSP supremo Mayawati against Election Commission’s ban from canvassing in Lok Sabha elections.

Dushyant Dave, appearing for Mayawati, requested the court to hear its argument as there were important meetings scheduled for the day.

The apex court said in that case they must file a separate plea if they were aggrieved.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also expressed satisfaction after the Election Commission informed it about the action taken against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for making speeches that violate the code of conduct during the polls.