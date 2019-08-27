SC quashes petitions challenging Puri admin’s demolition drive near Srimandir

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today quashed two petitions filed by Intercontinental Lawyers’ Association and a resident of Chennai challenging demolition of structures up to 75 metre from Meghanad Pacheri adjacent to Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri town.

The apex court’s move comes after Advocate General of Odisha stated before the court that eviction drive was carried out near the 12th-century shrine based on recommendations of BP Das Commission.

As per reports, the three-member SC bench also directed Srimandir amicus curiae Ranjit Kumar and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to visit Puri and take stock of the situation and submit a report about the latest development.

The SC has posted to next hearing in the matter to September 17. Besides, the amicus curiae and the Solicitor General are slated to visit the Pilgrim Town on September 9.

It may be mentioned here that the Puri administration started razing unsafe structures near Srimandir to ensure safety and security of the temple as recommended by the BP Das Commission, formed by the Odisha Government to suggest reforms in the functioning of Srimandir.

The district authorities today continued the eviction drive to remove constructions up to 75 metres from Meghanad Pacheri adjacent to Srimandir starting from dilapidated Nemala Mutt.

