SC orders immediate release of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia

Lucknow: Supreme Court on Tuesday has ordered immediate release of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for ‘defamatory video’ on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook in which a woman was seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister’s office claiming she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night alleged that the accused made “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”.

A vacation bench, comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, on Monday took note of the submission by a lawyer that the plea filed by the spouse of the arrested scribe needed urgent hearing as the arrest was “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.