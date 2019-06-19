SC notice to EC on by polls to RS seats in Gujarat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notice to Election Commission on the plea of Gujarat Congress on simultaneous poll to two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat.

The apex court has issued the notice to the poll body on Wednesday in this connection.

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant asked the poll body to file its reply by Monday. The court has said the matter is listed for a hearing on Tuesday.

The highest court of the land said there was merit in the plea filed by Pareshbhai Dhanani, Congress MLA from Amreli and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

In his plea, Dhanani opposed the EC decision to conduct separate by polls for the two Rajya Sabha seats. He had sought early hearing on the matter as the elections for the two seats were scheduled on July 5.

The petition said: “Separate elections for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat would upset the scheme of proportional representation as mandated under the Representation of People’s Act (RPA), 1951.”

The seats fell vacant after BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently-held general elections.

In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 100 MLAs, Congress has 71 while seven seats are vacant.