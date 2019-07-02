SC notice to 3 states including Odisha for Launching Schemes Ahead Of 2019 Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has served notices to the Centre, Chief Election Commissioner, Odisha, Andhra and Telangana governments for launching welfare schemes ahead of 2019 polls.

A three-member division bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued the directive acting on a petition filed by Dr Pentapati Pulla Rao of Telangana

The petitioner has questioned the constitutional validity of announcement and implementation of direct cash transfer benefit schemes prior to the announcement of 2019 election schedule.

Odisha’s KALIA scheme, PM KISAN Yojana, Rythu Bandhu, Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana and others were implemented just before the elections, he alleged.

Seeking SC’s intervention into the matter, the petitioner urged the apex court to declare cash transfer schemes null and void.

Based on the petitioner’s argument, the apex court has served notices to the Centre, CEC and the aforesaid states to furnish a reply.