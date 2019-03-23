SC lawyer files complaint against Kejriwal over ‘broom-Swastika’ tweet

New Delhi: A complaint was filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday after he posted a ‘controversial’ image depicting a person holding a broom and chasing a swastika symbol.

Hindu Swastika is an extremely sacred symbol in Hinduism and is worshipped by many Hindus. Kejriwal has reportedly posted the image on his official Twitter handle on March 20.

Objecting to the image, Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Alakh Alok Shrivastava today wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, alleging that Kejriwal, through his tweet, has hurt religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Shrivastava also alleged that the post was put out to fuel hatred, enmity and disharmony among religious groups.

“I hereby request you to immediately register an FIR against Kejriwal under Sections 295A, 153A, 153, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code,” Srivastava demanded in his complaint.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came out with a clarification that it was the Nazi symbol that the Delhi CM tweeted.