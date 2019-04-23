SC issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Rafale verdict

New Delhi: The apex court on Tuesday issued criminal contempt notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his “chowkidar chor” remarks on the Rafale verdict.

The court will hear on April 30 the criminal contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Gandhi along with the pending review petition against the December 14, 2018 verdict in the Rafale jet deal.

The highest court of the land has rejected the plea of Gandhi to close the criminal contempt petition filed by Lekhi.

“We also direct the registry to list the review petition along with the contempt petition next Tuesday,” the bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said.

The bench asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Lekhi to apprise it about the content of the affidavit filed by Gandhi in which he had expressed regret over his remarks.

In the affidavit Gandhi has claimed that the remarks were made in the “heat of political campaigning”.