SC dismisses plea seeking stay on release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic

Mumbai: Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the release of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’.

The apex court dismissed the plea of a Congress activist seeking a stay on the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the movie has not yet been certified by the Censor Board.

The SC further stated that it will be Election Commission’s responsibility to decide whether the movie violates the Model Code of Conduct.

Respecting the court’s decision, Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter and announced that the film has officially received its release date on April 11.

In the tweet, Vivek further thanked the Indian judiciary.

<>

With all your blessings, support and love,today we have won in the Honorable Supreme Court! A humble thank you to all of you and to the Indian juidiciary 🙏 for upholding our faith in democracy! Thursday 11th April. Jai Hind🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #PMNarendraModiWins https://t.co/fJLlgyslHQ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 9, 2019



</>

The plea, by Congress activist Aman Panwar, had sought deferment of the biopic’s release till the completion of the coming Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters”.