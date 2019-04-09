SC dismisses plea seeking stay on release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic

By pragativadinewsservice
PM Narendra Modi biopic
Mumbai: Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the release of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’.

The apex court dismissed the plea of a Congress activist seeking a stay on the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the movie has not yet been certified by the Censor Board.

The SC further stated that it will be Election Commission’s responsibility to decide whether the movie violates the Model Code of Conduct.

Respecting the court’s decision, Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter and announced that the film has officially received its release date on April 11.

In the tweet, Vivek further thanked the Indian judiciary.

The plea, by Congress activist Aman Panwar, had sought deferment of the biopic’s release till the completion of the coming Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters”.

pragativadinewsservice
