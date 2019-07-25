SC directs Centre to set-up special POCSO courts in every district

New Delhi: The Supreme Court here on Thursday directed Centre to set-up centrally-funded exclusive courts in all districts where 100 or more cases were detected under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, directed the Centre to set up these courts within 60 days.

The court also asked the Centre to apprise it about the status of compliance of the order in 30 days and to make the money available for setting up of POCSO courts and appointment of prosecutors and others.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides for stringent punishment including life imprisonment for using children for pornographic purposes.

In the year 2012, the POCSO Act was made to protect children from sexual offenses. Through this law, action is taken in sexual crimes and molestation cases involving minor children. This act protects children from serious crimes like sexual harassment, sexual assault and pornography.

Under this law, separate punishment has been fixed for different offenses. All cases are heard in the presence of a child’s parents in front of the camera by a special court.