SC declines to hear PIL against fake news

New Delhi: The highest court of the land has declined to hear a PIL seeking the Centre to frame regimen to curb circulation and publication of fake news.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not take up the petition filed by lawyer Anuja Kapur in this connection.

Instead, he decided to hear another PIL that sought action against political parties. This was related to spokespersons and representatives of making speeches or remarks regarding caste or religion in the media.

According to reports, Kapur’s petition has sought that the Centre should issue guidelines to keep a check on spread of fake news.

It should develop a framework that elaborates on accountability, liability and responsibility, the petition said.

The petitioner also wanted the Centre set up a committee with a mandate to contain fake news particularly on social media platforms.