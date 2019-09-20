SC asks Juvenile Justice panel to probe detention of children in J&K

SC asks Juvenile Justice
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked Juvenile Justice panel to probe if children were detained after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Friday directed the Juvenile Justice Committee constituted by the state High Court to go into details that a large number of children were detained after the abrogation of Article 370.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly claiming “detention and killing of children in the state”.

Ganguly has filed a joint writ petition with Prof. Shanta Sinha, the first Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in the Supreme Court on reports of illegal detention of many children in Kashmir.

The petition seeks court’s directions to the government for a status report on the actual number of detentions.

