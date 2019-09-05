SC allows PDP chief Mufti’s daughter to meet her in Kashmir

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed former J&K chief minister and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter to meet her in Kashmir.

The court has also ordered shifting of CPI(M) leader to AIIMS Delhi for treatment. It has allowed Mufti’s daughter Sana Iltija to travel to Kashmir to meet her mother.

The apex court’s order came in response to Sana Iltija’s petition, in which she had said that she was worried about her mother’s health.

The former J&K chief minister and PDP chief has been detained along with several other senior political leaders in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

The apex court also allowed CPI (M) leader in J&K, Yousuf Tarigami, to be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi from Srinagar where he is under house arrest.