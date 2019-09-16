SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit 4 districts in J&K

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad
0

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit 4 districts in Jammu & Kashmir but barred him from holding public rally.

The apex court on Monday allowed the senior Congress leader to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu.

Related Posts

He will visit Kashmir to take stock of situation, says CJI…

Portion of Puri’s Indradyumna Tank Wall Collapses

Toll rises to 12 in Andhra boat tragedy

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said: “He will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions.”

CJI further stated:”If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Congress leader stated that he wants to enquire about the well-being of his family members and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

He will visit Kashmir to take stock of situation, says CJI…

Portion of Puri’s Indradyumna Tank Wall Collapses

Toll rises to 12 in Andhra boat tragedy

1 of 6,568