SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit 4 districts in J&K

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit 4 districts in Jammu & Kashmir but barred him from holding public rally.

The apex court on Monday allowed the senior Congress leader to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu.

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said: “He will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions.”

CJI further stated:”If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Congress leader stated that he wants to enquire about the well-being of his family members and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir.