SC acquits nine convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

New Delhi: The apex court on Tuesday acquitted nine persons convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on benefit of doubt for lack of evidence.

Those acquitted were convicted for fueling riots in East Delhi’s Trilok Puri area.They are Ganshenan, Ved Prakash, Tara Chand, Surendra Singh (Kalyan Puri), Habib, Ram Shiromani, Brahm Singh, Subbar Singh and Surendra Murti.

In November last year, the Delhi High Court had upheld its verdict in the case following which the convicted persons appealed in the Supreme Court.

The apex court said: “There was no evidence against these people and even eyewitnesses did not identify them directly.”