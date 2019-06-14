Sayantan Dhar Odisha topper in JEE Advanced 2019

Bhubaneswar: Sayantan Dhar of Odisha has become the state topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019, the results of which were declared by IIT Roorkee today.

Sayantan has secured all India 51 rank in the exam. He is also the fifth topper in the Kharagpur zone.

Another boy from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Sambit Behera, is the all India top ranker in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Gupta Kartikey Chandresh of Ballarpur is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2019. He obtained 346 marks out of 372 marks. Similarly, Shabnam Sahay of Madhapur is the top ranked female with CRL 10. She obtained 308 marks out of 372 marks.

A total number of 161319 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2019 of which 38705 candidates have qualified the examination. Of the total qualified candidates, 5356 are females.

The examinees can check their results on https://jeeadv.ac.in/