Save yourself from hefty traffic fines! Carry documents electronically

Bhubaneswar: Revisions to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 have penalised scores of traffic violators with hefty fines. The revised fines came into force starting September 1 and the penalties are making holes in the pocket.

Though carrying of valid documents of your vehicle is absolutely necessary, it is not required that you must have physical copies of the same.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) dated 17.12.2018, documents such as Driving License, Registration Certificate, Insurance and PUC can be presented in the electronic form.

The Union transport ministry had asked states to facilitate acceptance of driving licence and other documents like vehicle registration certificates in electronic format by enforcement agencies.

How to go electronic?

Vehicle owners can also show their documents like driving licence, RCs and insurance certificates through mobile apps like Digilocker and mParivahan app, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry had informed in December 2018 while issuing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to states.

On the Digilocker app, one can upload scanned copies of the documents in PDF, JPEG or PNG format. To use this app, one has to simply download the same in his/her smartphone and create an account with the help of the Aadhar number and mobile number.

The electronic copies of documents are only valid if they are stored in Digilocker or mParivahan app.

Producing the same to a traffic police personnel in the form of a clicked image will still land you in trouble. So the next time when you are stopped by the traffic police and asked to produce your documents, you can do the same by showing them the electronic-copies which are stored in the Digilocker or mParivahan app.

What is e-challan?

To curb traffic rules violation and implement stricter traffic discipline among the traffic commuters, Transport Department has decided to procure E-Challan Machines, to be provided to the traffic police, for on-spot challan of traffic rule violators.

E-challan is an initiative provided by the Government of India with an aim to improve its services and ensure transparency. With the concept of digitalization, traffic violators can now pay e-challan online or offline, depending on the service provided by their state or city.