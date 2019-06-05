Saudis get nuclear technical expertise post Khashoggi killing: Senator

Washington DC: The Trump administration has approved the transfer of nuclear technical expertise to Saudi Arabia twice after journalist Jamal Khashoggi killing.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said those two times were part of seven occasions starting in December 2017 in which the administration gave the go-ahead to such transfers.

Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he has been pressing the Energy Department since March for information on such transfers to the kingdom.

The senator said one of the transfers was approved on October 18, 2018.

That was done 16 days after Khashoggi, a Saudi who had US residency status and lived in Virginia, was murdered and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Kaine said the second time after the killing was on February 18 of this year.

Reports said the US intelligence agents have stated that they believed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the killing. Trump has, however, refused to blame him.

Media reports said the Trump administration last month bypassed Congress to allow arms sales to the Saudis. Trump believes that they need assistance as the coalition led by Saudis is fighting Huthi rebels in Yemen.

Kaine in a statement said: “President Trump’s eagerness to give the Saudis anything they want, over bipartisan congressional objection, harms American national security interests”.