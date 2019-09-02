Saudi-led coalition pounds Yemen prison, many killed

By pragativadinewsservice
Dubai: The Saudi-led coalition has bombed Yemen prison resulting in the killing of scores of inmates, Red Cross officials said on Sunday.

Reports said air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition in southwest Yemen has hit a prison complex. The Sunni Muslim coalition, which has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthis for over four years in Yemen, said it destroyed a site storing drones and missiles in Dhamar.

Franz Rauchenstein, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen, said after visiting the prison complex and hospitals on Sunday that a “safe presumption is that over 100 had been killed”.

The Yemen UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said 52 detainees were among the dead. At least 68 detainees are still missing.

The Western-backed alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after they ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.

