Saudi king’s personal bodyguard shot dead over personal dispute

Riyadh: A personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been shot dead over a personal dispute here on Sunday.

As per reports, the security guard, Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham was killed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

“Fagham was visiting his friend at his home in Jeddah when acquaintance Mamdouh al-Ali entered the residence. The conversation between Fagham and Ali escalated… Ali left the home, came back carrying a gun and fired at Fagham, injuring two others in the household, a Filipino worker and brother of the house’s owner,” police said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The shooter was killed by police during a standoff that left five security force members wounded, informed sources.