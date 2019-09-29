Saudi king’s personal bodyguard shot dead over personal dispute

International
By pragativadinewsservice
10

Riyadh: A personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has been shot dead over a personal dispute here on Sunday.

As per reports, the security guard, Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham was killed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Related Posts

Cracks Discovered On Some Boeing 737 NG; FAA Orders…

Meghan Markle Pays Secret Tribute To Student Murdered In SA

Saudi approves new regulations related to public decorum,…

“Fagham was visiting his friend at his home in Jeddah when acquaintance Mamdouh al-Ali entered the residence. The conversation between Fagham and Ali escalated… Ali left the home, came back carrying a gun and fired at Fagham, injuring two others in the household, a Filipino worker and brother of the house’s owner,” police said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The shooter was killed by police during a standoff that left five security force members wounded, informed sources.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Cracks Discovered On Some Boeing 737 NG; FAA Orders…

Meghan Markle Pays Secret Tribute To Student Murdered In SA

Saudi approves new regulations related to public decorum,…

1 of 520