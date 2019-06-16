Saudi Crown Prince says kingdom doesn’t favour war in region

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom is not seeking war but warned it will not hesitate to confront threats to its security.

The Crown Prince’s comments came days after US blamed Iran for suspected attacks on two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has rejected the US claim that it was responsible for Thursday’s attacks, saying it stands ready to play an active and constructive role in ensuring the security of strategic maritime passages.

Iran has also been accused of being behind the May 12 attacks on four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Two of those vessels belonged to Saudi Arabia.

The powerful Crown Prince said: “The kingdom does not seek war in the region, but we will not hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, sovereignty and vital interests.”

He accused Iran of using militias to destabilize the region. The Crown Prince said :”Iran is always the party that’s escalating in the region, carrying out terrorist attacks and criminal attacks either directly or through its militias.”

It may be recalled that Yemeni rebels known as Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile strike on a Saudi airport in the city of Abha that left 26 passengers injured.