Saudi Crown Prince says he bears responsibility for Khashoggi murder

Breaking his silence for the first time over the murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi, the Crown Prince said :”It happened under my watch. I get all the responsibility, because it happened under my watch”.

A documentary, “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia”, examines the Saudi leader’s rise, his rule and ties to the events surrounding Khashoggi’s murder.

Khashoggi, a supporter-turned-critic of the Crown Prince and a Washington Post columnist, was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh. His body has not been found till now.