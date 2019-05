Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s deputy defence minister, Khalid bin Salman, on Thursday has accused Iran of attacking on its oil pumping stations.

Salman has accused that the drone attacks were carried out by Yemen’s Huthi rebels who are backed by Iran.

The prince said on Twitter: “attack by the Iranian-backed Huthi militias against the two Aramco pumping stations proves that these militias are merely a tool that Iran’s regime uses to implement its expansionist agenda in the region.”