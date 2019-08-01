SATO promotes responsible use of water through traditional art

Bhubaneswar: SATO, a part of LIXIL, collaborated with the Odisha Modern Art Gallery, to host a contest for native artists who brought alive the significance of safe water and sanitation through the tribal paintings of Santhal.

The program witnessed participation from artists, who have dedicated their lives to reviving the ancient folk painting style. 15 pieces of art were created highlighting different sub-themes like water conservation and sanitation.

The contest was juried by Daigo Ishiyama, Director of Marketing and Technology, SATO, Baldev Prasad Moharatha, Ex principal, B.K College of Art and Craft; GourangaBariki and David James Platt, an eminent artist who praised artists for their contribution in keeping the diminishing art form alive.

As a responsible social business, it is SATO’s prerogative to raise awareness on issues pertaining to water conservation and safe sanitation. SATO decided to use the ‘Santhal’ art form as it’s messaging medium since it is native to Odisha and consists of vivid colours, imagery and artistic freehand. Local art forms are well accepted by people and help them comprehend the messaging easily.

Speaking at the occasion, Dhananjay Singh, Head of SATO India said, “We are honoured to partner with Odisha Modern Art Gallery for promoting an important issue through the creative medium of art. SATO started its operations in India 18 months back, and ever since then, we have expanded our presence to over ten states – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Odisha is a key region of focus for us, we have recently installed low-cost toilet solutions in Puri, to combat the aftermath of cyclone Fani.”

Daigo Ishiyama, Director of Marketing and Technology, SATO said, “Aligned with Swachh Bharat Mission, our efforts are focused on installing safe, accessible and affordable sanitary products with the intent of encouraging an open defecation free environment. SATO products, which are customized for rural and peri-urban markets, help customers to save water as waste is flushed out with less than one litre of water per flush. This is especially beneficial for areas that witness water scarcity. We hope that through our work we are able to help people to adopt better sanitation solutions.”

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion Priyanka Tanwar, Head of Public Affairs, LIXIL-Asia Pacific, said, “At LIXIL we strive to make basic sanitation a reality for everyone, everywhere. SATO, a part of LIXIL, is a line of innovative, durable and affordable toilet solutions, designed for people living in rural and peri-urban areas. Through the ages, art has played a significant role in tackling social and environmental issues by acting as a vehicle for public education and social transformation. At LIXIL we believe in working closely with the community and change agents for bringing significant on-ground impact.”

Speaking on the collaboration between SATO and Orissa Modern Art Gallery, Tarakant Parida, Founder, OMAG said, “It has been a pleasure to associate with SATO in curating such a unique concept. It was our joint aim to engage the local community of artists to increase awareness around the issues of water and sanitation through the medium of Santhal art.”

Art holds the ability to advance, deepen and potentially transform the consciousness of people. The Santhal Painting Competition provided a great platform for SATO to share the important message of responsible use of water.