Satellite Shankar: Trailer of Sooraj Pancholi-Megha Akash starrer out

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Irfan Kamal-directorial Satellite Shankar, starring actor Sooraj Pancholi in the lead, has been released on Thursday.

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Megha Akash.

Here is the trailer:

Sooraj Pancholi… Trailer of #SatelliteShankar… Directed by Irfan Kamal… 15 Nov 2019 release… #SatelliteShankarTrailer: https://t.co/YHa3nCNTOB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 17, 2019

Touted to be a heart-wrenching story about brave hearts, Satellite Shankar revolves around the adventures of a soldier, his quest and journey in discovering India and in return being discovered by his country.

The Irfan Kamal directorial is shot in different regions of Punjab, South India and in the areas of Himachal Pradesh near the China Border. For a promotional song for Satellite Shankar, Sooraj even collaborated with 20 soldiers.

Helmed by Irfan Kamal and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, Satellite Shankar is now scheduled to hit the cinema screens on November 15.