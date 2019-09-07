Sarpanch held for assaulting aunt in Ganjam village

State at LargeCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
12

Ganjam: The sarpanch of Tentuliapalli village under Khallikote block in Ganjam district was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt (paternal uncle’s wife). The accused has been identified as Sulu Swain.

According to sources, a video showing Sulu along with his father thrashing the victim is doing rounds on social media platforms.

Reportedly, the father-son duo also forced the woman to sign blank papers.

Related Posts

Solicitor General & Amicus Curiae visit Puri Srimandir

Newly-constructed structure of Nayagarh’s high school…

Water level in Hirakud dam stands at 625.25 ft

Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with the local police regarding the incident. However, the cops did not investigate the case immediately.

With no other options left, the victim along with her husband knocked on the door of Ganjam SP.

Acting on the directive of Ganjam SP, the cops apprehended Sulu and launched a probe into the matter, sources added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Solicitor General & Amicus Curiae visit Puri Srimandir

Newly-constructed structure of Nayagarh’s high school…

Water level in Hirakud dam stands at 625.25 ft

1 of 2,126