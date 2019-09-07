Sarpanch held for assaulting aunt in Ganjam village

Ganjam: The sarpanch of Tentuliapalli village under Khallikote block in Ganjam district was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt (paternal uncle’s wife). The accused has been identified as Sulu Swain.

According to sources, a video showing Sulu along with his father thrashing the victim is doing rounds on social media platforms.

Reportedly, the father-son duo also forced the woman to sign blank papers.

Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with the local police regarding the incident. However, the cops did not investigate the case immediately.

With no other options left, the victim along with her husband knocked on the door of Ganjam SP.

Acting on the directive of Ganjam SP, the cops apprehended Sulu and launched a probe into the matter, sources added.