Sarita Devi Knocked Out In Women’s World Boxing Championships

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Ulan-Ude: Indian boxer L Sarita Devi (60kg) was knocked out of the World Women’s Boxing Championships today at Ulan-Ude in Russia.

Sarita was upstaged by Russia’s Natalia Shadrina in the round of 32. She is the fourth-seeded Indian, who got a first-round bye, frittered away a strong start to bow out with a 0-5 loss.

Sarita, a gold-medallist in the 2006 New Delhi edition of the showpiece, was chasing her maiden world medal in over a decade.

The Manipuri, who is also a multiple-time Asian champion, was in control in the opening three minutes, logging more punches against a seemingly withdrawn opponent.

Notably, Sweety Boora (75kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) are the two Indians to have advanced to the pre-quarters so far after winning their opening bouts.

pragativadinewsservice
