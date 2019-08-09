Sarileru Neekevvaru: Intro of Mahesh Babu’s film unveiled on his birthday

Hyderabad: Giving a treat to Mahesh Babu’s fans on the actor’s birthday, the intro teaser of his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru has been unveiled today.

The video gives glimpses of the actor in the Indian Army uniform, as he is seen gazing contemplatively in one scene while the other has a slow-motion shot of Mahesh walking out of an army camp.

A silhouette poster was unveiled in which Mahesh is standing against a glass window with his Aviator sunglasses and a coffee mug being on the focus.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his birthday today and he has turned 44. The talented actor has been ruling the Telugu film industry for two decades.

In the film, Mahesh plays the role of Major Ajay Krishna and it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film is slated to release on Sankranti 2020 and the shooting for the same is going on in full swing.