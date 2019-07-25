‘Sarathi Baba’ released from Choudwar Circle Jail

Cuttack: After languishing in jail for four years, self-proclaimed godman Sarathi Baba alias Santosh Raul was released from the Choudwar Circle Jail on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the controversial godman was released after the jail authorities received the release order from Kendrapara SDJM Court.

However, the lower court has set some conditions before releasing Raul. As per the court order, Raul has been asked not to leave the state without the court’s permission.

Besides, Sarathi has been asked to cooperate in the ongoing investigation against him and not to influence witnesses in the case.

This apart, the court has also restrained Raul from entering his Barimula Ashram in Kendrapara district and barred him from holding public meetings.

