Sarathi Baba moves HC seeking permit to hold preaching events

Cuttack: Self-styled Godman Sarathi alias Santosh Roul today moved the Orissa High Court seeking permission for holding preaching events.

As per sources, Sarathi has sought a relaxation of bail conditions that were imposed upon him during his release from Choudwar jail on July 24 2019.

While granting bail, the High Court has imposed restrictions on Sarathi’s entry into his Barimula ashram and he has also been directed not to influence the witnesses in the case and cooperate in the investigation process. Sarathi was also restricted to leave the State without the permission of the Kendrapara SJDM court and barred from holding any public meetings.

Notably, the controversial Godman was arrested by the Crime Branch on August 8 2015, from his Barimula Ashram in Kendrapada district on allegations of sexual and physical exploitation of women apart from defrauding devotees. At least three cases under Indian Penal Code-506, 420, 467, 468, 471, 321, 120 (b) and 34 were registered against him.