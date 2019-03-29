Saradha ponzi scam: SC seeks response from telecom providers

New Delhi: The apex court has sought response from two telecom firms as they are not cooperating with CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

These telephone service providers are Vodafone Mobile Services and Bharti Airtel Limited. The Supreme Court has sought replies from these firms on Friday.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, issued a notice, returnable by April 8, to the two telecom companies.

The CBI said it has been writing to the two service providers regarding call records of certain mobile phone numbers since last year but these providers are surprisingly evasive in sharing the information.

The Saradha Group financial scandal was a major scam in which several key leaders from the Trinamool Congress are allegedly involved.