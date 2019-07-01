Sara Ali Khan wraps up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s next, shares heartwarming note

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan who completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next project on Monday thanked the director and her co-actor Kartik Aaryan.

The actress posted a picture of herself and Kartik Aaryan on Instagram along with a heartfelt note. The picture shows the lead pair hugging each other.

Sara Ali Khan said she created a million memories during the 66 days shoot and shared gratitude towards Imtiaz Ali for making her dream come true.

The Kedarnath actress also thanked her co-star Kartik Aaryan and wrote: “Thank you, Kartik Aaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit.”

<>

</>

The film also starring Randeep Hooda will release on 14th February 2020.