Sara Ali Khan replaces Disha Patani as Puma brand ambassador

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, after replacing Shraddha Kapoor and Shruti Haasan for two brands, has now replaced Disha Patani for a brand endorsement.

Recently, the Simmba actress had replaced Shraddha Kapoor as the face of a cold wax strips brand and Shruti Haasan, for an aerated beverage. And now, Sara has signed to be the face for a leading sports brand, Puma, which was endorsed by Disha Patani over the past year, as per reports.

This apart, if the first campaign does well, the brand officials are also keen to team her up with Virat Kohli for another commercial.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut last year with the box office Kedarnath, and later in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s next starring Kartik Aaryan.